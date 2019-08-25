Services
Vigil
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Black Eagle - Thomas "Tom" Coster of Black Eagle passed away on July 28, 2019, at the age of 80. A vigil will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 28, at 7:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will take place at Holy Spirit on Thursday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m.

Tom was born on February 25, 1939 to Alfred "Bud" and Marie (Dostal) Coster. He attended schools in Great Falls and graduated from Central Catholic High School where he met his wife of 58 years, Queenie (Henderson) Coster.

Tom was a locksmith at Isler's Repair Shop for 27 years. He then worked at Malmstrom Air Force Base in housing maintenance until his retirement in 1997.

Tom was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and a charter plus 20 year member of the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and Sudoku. He was also an amateur gold and sapphire miner.

Tom is survived by his wife; daughter, Kelly (Mike) McHugh of Helena; son, Doug (Vicky) of Black Eagle; grandchildren, Brandy (Cory), Tiffany, Catee (Brandon), Curtis (Destiny), Sierra, and Trisha; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Maximus, Emma, Emersynn, and Liam; brothers, Richard (Marie) and William (Ginger); sisters-in-law, Patricia and Linda (Tom); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and brother-in-law, James "Pat" Henderson.

Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, Medallion Home Hospice Program, or a .

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
