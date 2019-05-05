|
Thomas D. Klemens
Bothell - Thomas D. Klemens, age 84, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Royal Anne Senior Care Home in Bothell, WA. Thomas was born on November 26, 1934 in Great Falls, MT. He spent all of his youth living there until he left for college to study Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Colorado. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Cadet, in the Pilot Training Program for the Montana Air National Guard, where he was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant. His love of flying led him to a 35 year career as a pilot for Northwest Airlines. He was a longtime Captain, first on the McDonnell Douglas DC-10, and later on the Boeing 747. Tom was admired by his aviation peers for his expertise and dedication to the profession. He was remarkable in his studies and received a degree in Economics at the University of Washington, and a Law degree from LSEU. He passed the California Bar Exam and practiced law in Palm Springs. Foremost an explorer and always an adventure seeker; he was self-taught in many of his endeavors. He climbed to the summit of Mt. Rainier, competed in downhill ski races, and was a member of the Rocky Mountain National Ski Patrol. Tom was an avid hiker, competitive tennis player, and an expert sailor. He enjoyed sailing his beloved Seraphim and flying his Aero Commander. He mastered piano at a young age, and in later years learned to play the bagpipes. He enjoyed traveling and learning foreign languages.
Thomas is survived by his companion of 33 years, Tonia Clark of Edmonds, WA; and his four children, Danette (Patrick Looney) Klemens of Marysville, WA; Karyn (Mark) Sokolowski of Sanford, FL; Michelle (Patrick) Davich, Kansas City, MO; and Joe (Penny) Klemens of Waynesboro, VA; and four grandchildren, Matthew Sokolowski, Alison Sokolowski, Emily Davich, and Lukas Davich. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and June Klemens of Great Falls, MT. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Klemens family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Royal Anne for caring so tenderly for their father and grandfather in the final days of his journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas's name to the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019