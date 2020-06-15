Thomas Dillon
Fort Benton - Thomas J. Dillon passed away peacefully June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 97. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Benton. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Tom's online memorial page at www.bentonfh.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.
Tom was born June 4, 1923 in Butte, MT to Martin and Mary Dillon. He graduated from St. Ann's Grade School and Butte Central High School. After graduation he was hired by Northern Pacific Railroad. When WWII started, he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1944 to 1946. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to work for Northern Pacific Railroad, which later became Burlington Northern Railroad, then Montana Rail Link. He was promoted from conductor to engineer and spent over 40 years riding the rails.
On July 9, 1949, he married the love of his life, Fritz Fleming; a marriage that lasted over 70 years. They had two children, Joanne and Dan. Tom's family was very important to him and if they were happy, he was happy. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake, waterskiing and swimming. After his retirement in 1986, Tom and Fritz traveled extensively. If there was a cog train or narrow-gauge railroad, they rode it. Tom enjoyed golf and when travelling by car, their golf clubs were always in the trunk.
Tom was an active member of St. Anthony Parish in Missoula until they moved to Great Falls to be near their daughter.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John, Margaret, and Florence; and son, Dan.
He is survived by his wife, Fritz; daughter, Joanne Streit (Joe) of Fort Benton; daughter-in-law, Kathy Dillon of Grants Pass, OR; four granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Grandview Reflections staff and Benefis Peace Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Tom.
Fort Benton - Thomas J. Dillon passed away peacefully June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 97. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Benton. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Tom's online memorial page at www.bentonfh.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.
Tom was born June 4, 1923 in Butte, MT to Martin and Mary Dillon. He graduated from St. Ann's Grade School and Butte Central High School. After graduation he was hired by Northern Pacific Railroad. When WWII started, he enlisted in the Navy and served from 1944 to 1946. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to work for Northern Pacific Railroad, which later became Burlington Northern Railroad, then Montana Rail Link. He was promoted from conductor to engineer and spent over 40 years riding the rails.
On July 9, 1949, he married the love of his life, Fritz Fleming; a marriage that lasted over 70 years. They had two children, Joanne and Dan. Tom's family was very important to him and if they were happy, he was happy. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the lake, waterskiing and swimming. After his retirement in 1986, Tom and Fritz traveled extensively. If there was a cog train or narrow-gauge railroad, they rode it. Tom enjoyed golf and when travelling by car, their golf clubs were always in the trunk.
Tom was an active member of St. Anthony Parish in Missoula until they moved to Great Falls to be near their daughter.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John, Margaret, and Florence; and son, Dan.
He is survived by his wife, Fritz; daughter, Joanne Streit (Joe) of Fort Benton; daughter-in-law, Kathy Dillon of Grants Pass, OR; four granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Grandview Reflections staff and Benefis Peace Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Tom.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.