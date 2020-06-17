Thomas Esco Magruder
Thomas Esco Magruder

Great Falls - Thomas Esco Magruder, 81, of Great Falls, Montana went peacefully to be with his Lord in the early hours of June 13, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held FRIDAY, June 26th at 6:00 PM MDT at First Alliance Church in Great Falls. The service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstalliancechurch or simply type "youtube first alliance church great falls" in the search bar and look for the live stream.

Tom is survived by his wife of 58 ½ years, Judith Ann (Harshbarger) Magruder; his children, daughter Kimberly Ann (Joel) Wombolt and son Kris Esco (Tobi) Magruder; and grandchildren Jacob Esco (Hannah) Magruder, Levi Brian (Ashley) Magruder, Emma Marie (Micah) Clark, and Elli Ann Wombolt. Also, surviving are four great grandchildren, his cousin Dennis (Nancy) Schneider, and Jacqueline Galm, his "granddaughter" who came to the family as a foreign-exchange student from Germany.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Special Olympics Montana or First Alliance Church of Great Falls.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
