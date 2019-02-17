|
|
Thomas Jay Scarbro
Great Falls - Thomas Jay Scarbro, 2nd generation barber and owner of Scarbro's Barber Shop, passed away unexpectedly January 22 while following his passion in Maui, HI.
He was born February 19, 1949 in Tonasket, WA to Jack and Betty Lou (Eberlein) Scarbro. There his beloved Grampa Doc nurtured a love of the outdoors and nature. This would grow into a passion for hunting, fishing, exploring and eventually scuba diving. He would pass this love, knowledge and passion to his children and grandchildren.
Tom attended barber school in Washington at the young age of 14 and went on to work with his father Jack until Jack's passing in 1982 He was proud when he was later joined at the barbershop by both of his sons David and Jeremy. They continue on with his legacy.
He graduated from CMR high school in 1968, joined the navy and served in Vietnam 1969-1970. In 1969 he married his high school sweetheart, Bonny Sue Zimmerman who he affectionately referred to as BSue. Together they had 3 children. Kimberly Hart (Ryan) of Billings, David Scarbro and Jeremy Scarbro of Great Falls.
For many years, he coached little league baseball for the Westside Little League. A favorite pastime was playing pool which led him to compete in several pool leagues.
Tom and Bonny retired to Maui in 2014 where they could pursue their love of scuba diving and exploring. There they found a wonderful "Maui Ohana" who shared a love of diving and the island.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 yrs, their children, 4 grandchildren; Chas Trueman , Cheyann Trueman, Colby Trueman and Jack Scarbro, sister Barbara (Mike) Lace and brother Bob (Terri) Scarbro both of Great Falls MT. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John Scarbro and Jerry Scarbro.
His greatest love and joy was his family and many friends who touched his life.
There will be a celebration of his life this summer. Information will be released by Scarbro's Barbershop at that time.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019