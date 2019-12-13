Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tommy" Johnson Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Tommy" Johnson Iii Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Johnson, III

Great Falls - Thomas R.M. "Tommy" Johnson III, 32, of Great Falls, passed away on December 10, 2019. Visitation will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. to O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Tommy was born in Great Falls on September 16, 1987, to Lynette and Thomas "Tom" Johnson, Jr. He attended and graduated from Great Falls High School. Tommy was a Jack of all trades, master of all. Most recently, Tommy worked as a tire tech and as Batman. He enjoyed hunting and camping, and loved being with family and friends.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Lathina "Tia" Bruno-Johnson; sons, Judge and Jury Johnson; daughters, Jaida Johnson, Miley Johnson, and Tawnee Johnson-McGillis; parents, Tom and Lynette; brothers, Dakotah "Kody" (Dayna Boyken) Johnson, and Curtis (Lynsey Carter) Bouttier; sisters, Sara (Critter Bush) Johnson, and Ashley (Nate Nava) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Kyann, Justice, Trayten, Natalia, Carmen, Jerrilee, Hunter, Logan, Mason, Taylor, Passion, Curtis, Gabe, and Athena; uncles and aunts, Andy Nelson, George Johnson, Shannon Johnson, Lorraine Kness, Stacey Nelson, Anita Davison, Owen McCurdy, Audie McCurdy, and "Special" Ed McCurdy; numerous cousins; and many others he considered to be family.

He was preceded in death by sister, Nicole Johnson; grandparents, Thomas R.M. Johnson, Sr., Carmen Johnson, Willard "Bud" Wenzel, and Belva "Tiny" Wenzel.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -