Thomas "Tommy" Johnson, III
Great Falls - Thomas R.M. "Tommy" Johnson III, 32, of Great Falls, passed away on December 10, 2019. Visitation will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. to O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Tommy was born in Great Falls on September 16, 1987, to Lynette and Thomas "Tom" Johnson, Jr. He attended and graduated from Great Falls High School. Tommy was a Jack of all trades, master of all. Most recently, Tommy worked as a tire tech and as Batman. He enjoyed hunting and camping, and loved being with family and friends.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Lathina "Tia" Bruno-Johnson; sons, Judge and Jury Johnson; daughters, Jaida Johnson, Miley Johnson, and Tawnee Johnson-McGillis; parents, Tom and Lynette; brothers, Dakotah "Kody" (Dayna Boyken) Johnson, and Curtis (Lynsey Carter) Bouttier; sisters, Sara (Critter Bush) Johnson, and Ashley (Nate Nava) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Kyann, Justice, Trayten, Natalia, Carmen, Jerrilee, Hunter, Logan, Mason, Taylor, Passion, Curtis, Gabe, and Athena; uncles and aunts, Andy Nelson, George Johnson, Shannon Johnson, Lorraine Kness, Stacey Nelson, Anita Davison, Owen McCurdy, Audie McCurdy, and "Special" Ed McCurdy; numerous cousins; and many others he considered to be family.
He was preceded in death by sister, Nicole Johnson; grandparents, Thomas R.M. Johnson, Sr., Carmen Johnson, Willard "Bud" Wenzel, and Belva "Tiny" Wenzel.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019