Thomas L. Gilbert
1960 - 2020
Thomas L. Gilbert

Missoula - Thomas "Tom" Logan Gilbert, 60, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with a gathering of family and friends to follow at Giant Springs.

Thomas was born on October 19, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio to Franklin David and Lillian Agnes (Komeotis) Gilbert. He was raised in Great Falls, but made his home in Missoula.

He is survived by Stacy Killion, mother of his children; best friend, Lindsey Killion; daughter and her son, Liam; son, Justin Gilbert and his three children, Jayden, Mackenzie and Roman; daughter, Jessica (Chris Deberry) Gilbert and their daughter, Hailey Mae; son, Thomas James "TJ" Gilbert, and his children, Naudia and Asher; mother, Lillian Gilbert; brothers, Dan (Yoletta) Polk, Callen (Rhonda) Gilbert, and Frank Gilbert; sisters, Joy Watson, Karen St. Marks, and Celia Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Gilbert; brothers, Lloyd "KO" Dustrude and James Allen Gilbert; and sister, Dorothy Alexander.

Tom loved fishing, hunting, and his favorite football team, the Cowboys. Tom's greatest love was being a father and grandfather. Tom had many lifelong friends and was loved by everyone who met him. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 20, 2020
I was very sad to hear this. Im so sorry to all of the family and friends of his. Although he was my uncle I regret that I didn't know him very well but the memories I do have of him are fond. He will be missed and if there is anything I can do please let me know.
Brittany Barrett
Family
August 20, 2020
Dear Gilbert family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Tom was my dad Paul Mosley's best friend and I knew Tom well! God bless you all grieving right now! This is such a hard time and I will be praying for your family! Jessica, Justin, and TJ there are no word that can express how devastating this must be for you all! If there is anything you need please feel free to reach out. I can remember so many times Tom was at my dad's house after work and would be eating ice cream and other junk food. He and my dad were close through their short years truck driving and other things together. Again, I am so sorry for your loss everyone.
Rachel Mosley
Friend
