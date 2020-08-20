Dear Gilbert family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Tom was my dad Paul Mosley's best friend and I knew Tom well! God bless you all grieving right now! This is such a hard time and I will be praying for your family! Jessica, Justin, and TJ there are no word that can express how devastating this must be for you all! If there is anything you need please feel free to reach out. I can remember so many times Tom was at my dad's house after work and would be eating ice cream and other junk food. He and my dad were close through their short years truck driving and other things together. Again, I am so sorry for your loss everyone.

Rachel Mosley

Friend