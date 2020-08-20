Thomas L. Gilbert
Missoula - Thomas "Tom" Logan Gilbert, 60, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Highland Cemetery with a gathering of family and friends to follow at Giant Springs.
Thomas was born on October 19, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio to Franklin David and Lillian Agnes (Komeotis) Gilbert. He was raised in Great Falls, but made his home in Missoula.
He is survived by Stacy Killion, mother of his children; best friend, Lindsey Killion; daughter and her son, Liam; son, Justin Gilbert and his three children, Jayden, Mackenzie and Roman; daughter, Jessica (Chris Deberry) Gilbert and their daughter, Hailey Mae; son, Thomas James "TJ" Gilbert, and his children, Naudia and Asher; mother, Lillian Gilbert; brothers, Dan (Yoletta) Polk, Callen (Rhonda) Gilbert, and Frank Gilbert; sisters, Joy Watson, Karen St. Marks, and Celia Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Gilbert; brothers, Lloyd "KO" Dustrude and James Allen Gilbert; and sister, Dorothy Alexander.
Tom loved fishing, hunting, and his favorite football team, the Cowboys. Tom's greatest love was being a father and grandfather. Tom had many lifelong friends and was loved by everyone who met him. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.