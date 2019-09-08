|
Thomas Lee Hoover
Valier, MT - Thomas Lee Hoover, age 71, of Valier, MT passed away at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on September 1, 2019, after injuries received from a motorcycle accident he was involved in on August 15, near Butte.
Tom was born December 30, 1947 to the late Watson and Barbara Hoover of Conrad. He was raised and educated in Conrad. He is a graduate of the Conrad High School class of 1967. Tom continued his education at the University of Montana Western, where he played football and participated in Track for 4 years. In 1997 he was inducted into the University of Montana Western Athletic Hall of Fame.
In 1970 Tim married Connie Goodrich of Brady from which two children were born, a son, Jason and daughter, Brooke. The couple later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Watson and Barbara Hoover. He is survived by his son, Jason (Jessi) Hoover of Tekamah, Nebraska, daughter, Brooke (Rob) Nigh of Elkhorn, Nebraska and 7 grandchildren. Brothers Gary (Patsy) Hoover, Larry (Linda) Hoover, Jerry Hoover, and sister Phyllis.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Tom, with a luncheon to be held at the Moose Lodge in Conrad on Tuesday, Sept. 10th at 11:00 a.m. If you are unable to attend and would like to share condolences or memories please send to Jason and Brooke at PO Box 42, Elkhorn, NE 68022.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019