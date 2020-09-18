Thomas R. Chisholm
Shelby - Thomas Richard Chisholm, 90, Army Veteran and lifelong brick layer, passed Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be Friday, September 25, at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery.
Tom was born September 7, 1930 in Gary, MN where he grew up and graduated from high school in 1948. That same year, Tom and his brother, Don, came to Shelby to build the hospital. They never left.
Tom served 2 years in the US Army in Germany before returning to Shelby. In 1957, with his brother, Don, they started Hi Line Masonry which is still in operation today. Tom will be remembered for his masonry craftmanship and buildings all over the state of Montana.
Tom had a strong professional work ethic, he loved what he did. It was his life and he would always "talk shop". Tom was a simple man and very proud of the lasting friendships he cultivated over the years. He was known for his generosity and kind heart.
Tom was a member of the Bricklayers Union for 71 years. Along with working, he enjoyed baseball and traveling to Deadwood, SD.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Don, and survived by many friends.
