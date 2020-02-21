Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Villareal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Villareal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Villareal Obituary
Thomas Villareal

Great Falls - Thomas Villareal, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on February 19, 2020.

The family will begin receiving friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with a vigil service to be held at 6:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A full obituary and condolences for the family can be found online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -