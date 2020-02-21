|
Thomas Villareal
Great Falls - Thomas Villareal, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on February 19, 2020.
The family will begin receiving friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with a vigil service to be held at 6:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
A full obituary and condolences for the family can be found online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020