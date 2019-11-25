|
|
Thomas William Lynch
Great Falls - Thomas William Lynch, age 81, passed away in Great Falls on November 21, 2019. A visitation will take place on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. The funeral will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel with burial at Fort Harrison on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Tom was born on December 5, 1937, in the Bronx, NY, to William Thomas Lynch and Florence Rebecca Samsel. He joined the United States Army and served proudly for 23 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant on July 31, 1981. When stationed in Argyle, WI in 1958, he met the love of his life, Patricia Coffey. They were married for 50 years, until her passing on April 4, 2010. They had six children which they raised overseas in Germany, and stateside in Alabama, Maryland, New Jersey, and Montana. While stationed in Montana, they knew this is where they would call home.
Tom is survived by his children, Barbara Lynch of Cascade; Kathie (Bill) Lynch of Helena; Susan Lynch of Cut Bank, Patti (Casey) Ferrell of Mountain Home, ID; Lori (Taylor Henning) Lynch of Missoula, and Tom (Laura) Lynch, Jr. of Great Falls; sister, Florence Katherine (Arthur) of Bluffton, SC; 18 grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the special, caring staff at Highgate Senior Living and Peace Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town and/or ().
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019