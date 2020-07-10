1/1
Thresia Platis "Teri" Aline
Thresia "Teri" Platis Aline

Great Falls - Thresia "Teri" Platis Aline, 86, of Great Falls, a homemaker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Park Place. A celebration of her life will be held at North 40 Bar at 1:00 p.m. on July 18, 2020.

Thresia was born on October, 8, 1933, in Great Falls to Thomas and Margaret Platis.

She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed taking care of her flower garden, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and sewing. She loved talking on the phone for hours to her best friend, Leslie, from Massachusets. She was a cinephile of movies and loved watching spaghetti westerns, Jeapordy and Blue Bloods with her family.

Thresia met Robert "Bob" in 1973, and the two were married until his passing in 2014.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Jacquie) Haefer and Tom Amdahl; daughter, Tracy (Mike) Howard; grandsons, Perry Haefer, Cameron Howard, and Sterling Amdahl; granddaughter, Sabrina (Kevin) Hill; brother, Chuck (LaDonna) Platis; sister-in-law, Betty (Ted) Funyak; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Margaret Platis; brothers, Pete and Andrew Platis; and sister, Georgia Ehnot.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
