Tim Horn
Choteau - Tim Horn, 58, passed away on February 5, 2019, at his home in Choteau.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm on March 16th at the Choteau Stage Stop Inn.
Tim was born on September 3, 1960 in Denver, CO and lived in Grand Junction, CO before his family moved to Pleasant Hill, CA in 1966. He graduated from College Park High School in Pleasant Hill in 1978 and attended college at Feather River College in Quincy, CA before finishing his academic career at the University of Montana where he went to forestry school. Tim then began working for the United States Forest Service in Whitefish, MT in 1981.
In 1988, Tim met his wonderful wife, Karen Horn, while working in Whitefish. They married on December 22, 1988 in Lake Tahoe, NV and moved to Choteau in 1991. He continued his career in Choteau and retired in 2017 after working for 36 years with the Forest Service.
Tim is survived by his wife Karen Horn; mother Andi Horn of Roseville, CA; mother-in-law Peggy Brooks of Libby, MT; older brother Luys Horn (Josie) of Benicia, CA; younger sister Christy Stewart-Bettes of Afton, WY; oldest son Kyle Horn (Emily) and their daughter Kennedy of Havre, MT; youngest son Jacob Horn of Casper, WY; brother-in-law Donald Brooks (Nancy) of Victoria, MN; sister-in-law Bridget Beck (Dobie) of Billings, MT; and many nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his father Luys Horn Sr. and father-in-law Chuck Brooks.
When his boys were young, he loved coaching youth baseball and was active with them in Boy Scouts. Tim's hobbies included hunting and fishing with his boys and close friends, photography, golfing, and doing anything outdoors. He loved nothing more than spoiling his granddaughter Kennedy and she made him happier than anything in the world. Tim always put his family first and made sure they always knew how much he loved them.
The family appreciates the love and support provided by friends and the community during this difficult time. Tim will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be left online at
www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019