Timothy Allen Braaten
Timothy Allen Braaten

On September 23, 2020, Timothy Allen Braaten of Rollin, MT, passed away suddenly in Whitefish, Montana. Tim was born in Haines, Alaska, to Marilyn Jean and Robert Allen Braaten, on May 3, 1969. He attended school in Great Falls, MT. Tim was a Glazier for over 16 years. He loved his job and worked to continue his knowledge in this field. He attended several trainings and held numerous certificates of accomplishment. He worked for TC Glass of Great Falls for many years and most recently he was working for Valley Glass, Kalispell, at the time of his death. Tim had several hobbies, he enjoyed listening to music, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, boating, hiking, and being in the outdoors,

Tim is preceded in death by his stepfather Jim Hill.

Tim is survived by his mother Marilyn and his father Robert. His two sons Adam and Colter Braaten. His sisters Jody (Bruce) Reed, Savage, MT and Laura Brown, Great Falls, MT. His brothers Damon (Susan) Hill, Aurora CO, and Brandon (Christina) Hill, Olathe, KS. Grandparents LeRoy and Liz Steele, Polson, MT. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held on October 1, 2020 at Columbia Mortuary at 1pm. Coffee and cookies will be served afterwards at the funeral home. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Tim's family.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
