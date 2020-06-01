Timothy M. Wipf



New Miami Colony - Timothy Mike Wipf, 48, passed May 22 after a short illness. He was born December 20, 1971 to Justina and Mike Wipf at New Miami Colony.



Funeral services were held at New Miami Colony on May 23, 2020.



Our beloved son, brother, and uncle will be missed forever. Timothy was very loved and had a heart of gold and was loving and kind to everyone. He had a peaceful and pleasant soul that never hurt anyone.



Timothy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. He loved God and appreciated life.



He will be missed by his parents, Mike and Justina; brothers, Jerry (Tina) and Mike (Sarah); sister, Susanna (Joe); Aunt Dorothy; several nieces and nephews, especially Logan & Jayden, Dorothy & Amanda, and Jermey. Timothy will be missed by his aunts and uncles with loving and heavy hearts.



Good-bye, our dear and sweet Timothy. May you rest in peace and in God's loving arms.



Our lives go with you,



But nothing is the same.



We have to hide our heart ache,



When someone speaks your name.



The special years will not return,



When we were all together.



But with the love within our hearts,



You will walk with us forever.



Written by Brother, Tim "Buch"









