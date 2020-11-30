Timothy Sean Basto
Great Falls - Timothy Sean Basto passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 42. Timothy was born October 8, 1978 in Great Falls, MT to Butch and Susan (O'Neil) Basto. He attended school in Great Falls until 1985 when he moved with his family to California. He finished his education there and went out into the working world. He eventually moved back to Great Falls.
Tim was diagnosed with MS several years ago. This was the greatest challenge of his life. He was a warrior who fought this disease every day. He earned the nickname "Turbo" for his want to power forward quicker than his body would allow. Most of the time no matter the pain you would find him smiling. He will always be our "MS Hero."
Tim was an enthusiastic devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a bond he shared with his brother Danny. He looked forward to every game, texting throughout with Danny. Explicit in detail if they lost, beyond joy if they won.
He is survived by his parents Butch and Susan of Great Falls; brothers Rob (Tobi) and their children Tyler, Justin and Ryan of Oregon; Danny (Victoria) and their children Zachary, Joshua and Aliana of California; sister Michelle of Maryland; grandmother LaDonna Basto of Kansas; several aunts, uncles and cousins. We owe a lifetime of thanks to his caregiver Camei and her daughter Bethany. They became like family to all of us.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine and John O'Neil, parental grandparents, Ron Basto and Betty Pranteau; his "Phone Buddy," Uncle Patrick O'Neil; and his Great Aunt Jeri Popham.
The family plans to have a celebration of life in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tim to Easter Seals, P.O. Box 2509, Great Falls, MT 59403. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
