Tom Christiansen



Great Falls, MT - Tom Christiansen (T.C) died 11/6/2020



Born 11/19/31 in Redfield, South Dakota to "Cap" and Ann Christiansen.



He is survived by his sister Eleanor and her family and by the family of his deceased sister Betty.



Graduated from high school, college and served in the United States Navy. Tom worked when he had to and recreated all he could; liking all kinds of fishing, flying and chasing birds with his best friend (his dog) Sally! Life was good!



Tom and Sally's ashes will be dispersed along the Missouri River near Hardy Bridge. There will be no services









