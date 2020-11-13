1/1
Tom Christiansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Christiansen

Great Falls, MT - Tom Christiansen (T.C) died 11/6/2020

Born 11/19/31 in Redfield, South Dakota to "Cap" and Ann Christiansen.

He is survived by his sister Eleanor and her family and by the family of his deceased sister Betty.

Graduated from high school, college and served in the United States Navy. Tom worked when he had to and recreated all he could; liking all kinds of fishing, flying and chasing birds with his best friend (his dog) Sally! Life was good!

Tom and Sally's ashes will be dispersed along the Missouri River near Hardy Bridge. There will be no services




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved