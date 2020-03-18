|
|
Toni Ann Jaraczeski
Pasco, WA - Toni Ann Jaraczeski, 77, formerly of Great Falls, MT, passed away at her home in Pasco, WA on March 11, 2020 with her three daughters by her side, after a valiant eight-year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
She was born on March 24, 1942, in La Jolla, CA to parents John A. Palmquist Sr. and Janet Norton Fuelscher. She was raised in Helena, MT, along with her brother, John Palmquist Jr. and sister, Anita Ahlers.
Toni graduated from Helena High School in 1960 and attended Stephens College in Missouri and Montana State University, receiving her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.
On August 14, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gary D. Jaraczeski in Great Falls, MT. They proudly raised three daughters, Julie, Lynae, and Jana. Although her heart was broken when he passed away suddenly on September 2, 1992, she persevered with amazing grace.
Perpetuating her memory, continuing her values, and living out her hopes are her daughters: Julie (Jim) Thomas of Great Falls, MT, Lynae Jaraczeski of Richland, WA, and Jana (Adam) Gemmell of Kennewick, WA; grandchildren: Ryan (Lulu) Storrusten, Kaitlin (John) Wolff, Brennan (Solveig) Bell, Lauren Bell, Jackson Gemmell, Kate Gemmell, and Austin Gemmell; great-grandchildren: Emma, Noah, Reagan, Todd, Luke & Joey; brother: John "Jock" (Barb) Palmquist of Helena, MT ; sister & best friend: Anita "Widge" Ahlers of Richland, WA; additional survivors include loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Gary, and son-in law, Todd Storrusten.
Toni taught first grade at Chief Joseph Elementary School in Great Falls, MT for 35 years. She was a beloved teacher; she was the first to use learning centers in the classroom as well as one of the first teachers to foster inclusion.
Upon retirement, she taught kindergarten for the Alaskan Native Inupiat tribe for two years in Buckland, Alaska. It was quite an "adventure" and we enjoyed hearing her priceless stories.
Toni's most important attributes were always commitment to family and acts of kindness. Tenacity would be one of the best adjectives to describe our dear mother - one who never gave up, never quit trying, and always did whatever it took to achieve a goal. She was a great role model, our true hero, and our biggest supporter. She was passionate, strong-willed, fearless and could overcome all challenges. A common phrase of hers was "It's just another bump in the road" - and was always said with a smile.
She loved her daughters and their families beyond words. She was an extraordinary grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always there for the ups and downs in life, a helping hand, a lending ear, and a shoulder to cry on. Her smile and humor could make any day better. She always remembered special occasions and enjoyed celebrating loved one's accomplishments. She was a true teacher at heart and enjoyed teaching her great-grandchildren to read and write. She also enjoyed playing games but be cautious - she was very competitive and loved to win.
One goal achieved on Toni's bucket list was to take each daughter individually on a cruise with her, as well as a cruise with her and her three daughters all together. Another indescribable "adventure" was a trip in 2016 with her daughters to South Africa to visit Claire, an adored former foreign exchange student.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to honor Toni to Chaplaincy Healthcare/Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352, Benton-Franklin Humane Society, 1736 E 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337 or .
A celebration of life will be held this summer in Great Falls, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020