Tracey Osterman Palombi
Great Falls - Tracey Osterman Palombi, 62, passed away on September 17, 2020, after a courageous battle to the very end with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
Tracey is survived by her sisters, Christine Crawford, Donna Osterman, Susan Osterman, Elise Wolff, and Catherine Annala; brothers, Tony Osterman, Timothy Osterman, and Steven Osterman; and longtime partner, Ric Hamilton. Tracey was preceded in death by her husband, John Palombi; parents, Donald and Laura Osterman; sister, Cheryl Hedges; and brother, George Osterman.
Tracey was born on February 16, 1958, to Donald and Laura Osterman. After high school graduation, she studied stenography. She moved on to be a truly remarkable Montana woman.
She worked in the logging industry and then the service industry. Tracey was a true model of work ethic while she worked for the U.S. Air Force. She retired in 2018.
Tracy loved life. Among the things she loved most, were her precious kitties, fishing along the Missouri River with her love, Rick, hiking the Montana forests, hunting, and crafting with beads.
Tracey fought the last battle of her life with courage and grace. While we all contemplate the unfairness of this loss, we remember that she always lived her life, like she loved, and comforted us in the process of her illness.
