Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Assembly of God
15618 E Broadway Ave
Spokane Valley, WA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Players & Spectators (P&S) Event Center
12828 E Sprague Ave
Spokane Valley, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Traci Bowles-Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Traci Lorraine (Howard) Bowles-Russell


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Traci Lorraine (Howard) Bowles-Russell Obituary
Traci Lorraine Bowles-Russell (Howard)

Spokane, WA - Traci was born in Butte, Montana and raised in Great Falls, where she attended Great Falls High School graduating in 1981. She has lived in San Francisco and Seattle, however, the majority of time spent in Spokane, Washington. Her primary employment was in the Electrical Supply field where she was a Project Manager. Traci had two children, Rachel and Lindsey, whom she loved dearly. For Traci's entire life, when you became a friend of hers, you were a friend for life, and she held each of those relationships close to her heart. She had a unique eye for style, as most of her clothes and house décor came from thrift stores and garage sales. She had a Green-thumb, and could make anything grow. One of Traci's best qualities, and hard to come by: She was comfortable in her own skin. Of course, everyone knows this as one of her favorite sayings was: "Naked is Naked." Traci loved water: lakes and rivers, but most, she loved the beach; the ocean, the sand, the breeze, the sun!

Traci is survived by Husband, Douglas Russell; Daughter, Lindsey Bowles; Mother, Teddie Bray; Brother, Jeff Howard (Lori); Nephews, Owen and Luke; and ex-husband, Mark Bowles.

Memorial will be held October 5th at 2:00 pm at Valley Assembly of God, 15618 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037. Following the Memorial, at 3:30 pm, a Celebration of Life will be held at Players & Spectators (P&S) Event Center, 12828 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Traci's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now