Tracy Reamy
Bozeman - Tracy Marty Reamy, 56, died peacefully on Monday July 29, 2019 in Bozeman after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Tracy was born on October 5, 1962 in Havre, MT to Gary and Mary (Darlington) Marty. She graduated from Havre High School in 1980 and went on to receive her nursing degree from Northern Montana College.
She married Rod Reamy, her partner in life, in 1990 and they lived hand-in-hand for 29 years. Together, they had two children, Allyson and Tucker.
Tracy began her career at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, and she would go on to work as a nurse in various capacities around the country. In 2011 she returned to Montana to begin her work with Bozeman Health and in 2015 she would be selected as the first Hospital Administrator of the newly constructed Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky, MT. This was her proudest career accomplishment
Tracy was immensely proud of and loved to spend her time with family and friends. All will miss her keen sense of humor, beautiful smile, and her infectious laughter. Tracy enjoyed traveling with her husband, sporting events, and creating amazingly intricate quilts. She also touched many lives through the volunteering of her time, especially with and Give Kids the World.
Tracy is survived by her husband, Rod; her mother, Mary; and daughter, Allyson (Benjamin) Butts. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Marty; her beloved brother, Mark Marty; and her beloved son, Tucker Reamy.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 6 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 7 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bozeman. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 8.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019