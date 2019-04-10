|
Travis Michael Farrell Phelps
Great Falls - Travis Michael Farrell Phelps was born on August 23, 1981 in Anchorage, Alaska. He left this world on April 3, 2019, after complications from surgery.
From the beginning, Travis was an adventurer, whether exploring on the farm growing up, or traveling to new places with the family, he was always ready to go. One of his favorite trips was a family trip to California is the summer of 1994, which included a visit to Disney Land and the Redwood Forests. He especially loved camping and fishing.
Blessed with a great sense of humor, Travis was always there with a joke, or a funny quip for any situation; even if it sometimes got him into a little mischief. He was a kind soul, always wanting to help others, even if he was struggling himself.
In 2002, his adventures took him to Arizona, where he lived until his passing. He enjoyed the warmer climate except the middle of summer, when it got a bit toasty for his liking.
Travis forged his own path in life, and was a fierce protector of his family, always looking out for his sisters even from a distance. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Travis is survived by his parents Jim and Tammy Phelps; his sisters, Wendy (John) Henderson, Nancy Ledbetter, Rebecca Phelps, Ariana (James) Teske Walker, Sheena Teske; brother, Reggie Teske; Grandmothers, Marlene Phelps, Norma Teske; Grandfather, Tom Farrell; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special friend, Candy Simpson of Phoenix, AZ.
Please join the family in a celebration of Travis' life on Saturday, April 13th at 5:30pm at the Great Falls Church of Christ at 1300 6th St NW.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019