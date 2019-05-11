|
Uriel Ethan Nathias Tatsey
Browning - Uriel Ethan Nathias Tatsey, 19, passed away from injuries sustained in auto accident at mile marker 42 on Highway 200 just outside of Ovando, Montana on May 7, 2019.
He was born January 11, 2000 in Browning, Montana to Nathan Tatsey. Uriel and was raised in Browning, Montana by his "Papa," Calvin Tatsey and his "Mom," Virginia Clark, his grandfather and grandmother.
Uriel was educated in Browning until the tenth grade, when he moved to Great Falls to live with his father, Nathan Tatsey. He graduated from high school in Great Falls, Montana.
He was employed full time in construction and worked for a construction company from Choteau, Montana. They were in the process of renovating parts of the old IHS hospital at the time of his passing.
Uriel was an avid weightlifter and former boxer with skill, a lot of heart and hard punches.
Uriel was preceded in death by his great grandmothers, Barbara Jean Tatsey and Betty Jean Guardipee, a great aunt, Gail Tatsey and an uncle, Richard Clayton Tatsey .Uriel had a girlfriend who he loved. Her name is, Catherine Stillsmoking.
Uriel had no children and is survived by the woman who'd raised him and who he knew as, "Mom," Virginia Clark, by his grandfather who'd also raised him and who he'd called, "Papa," Calvin Tatsey, by his dad, Nathan (and Davina) Tatsey, his sisters, Tina, Brielle and Janessa Tatsey, his aunts, Kimberly (Tim) Tatsey-McKay and Jennifer (Kasey) Tatsey-Ehlers, an uncle, Gregory Richard Tatsey and several cousins and other assorted family members.
Uriel's wake began on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM and his Mass will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at The Little Flower Parish, Browning, Montana. Memorials & Donations: Nathan Tatsey, PO Box 1987, Browning, MT 59417.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 11, 2019