Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Valerie A. Benz Obituary
Valerie A. Benz

Great Falls - Valerie Ann Benz, 60, Great Falls, passed away at her home in the care of her best friend, Robert Benz.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Valerie came into this world on February 12, 1960, in Havre, MT, and is the daughter of Forrest and Minerva Belcher. She attended schools in Great Falls and high school at CMR. Valerie began working at the age of 15, working at Scheffi's, 3D International and the Country Kitchen. At the age of 29 she focused her life doing crafts and raising her kids.

She had been married several times but even after their divorce stayed best friends with Robert Benz.

Valerie enjoyed going to yard sales which she called "Junkin." She loved 60's and 70's and the Bohemian Styles. She thoroughly enjoyed crafts and was very artistic.

She leaves behind a daughter, Ashley Peterson; a son Levi Benz both of Great Falls; a sister, Laurie Hunter, of Spanaway, WA; two brothers, Sam Hunter, of Missoula and Jeff Hunter of Great Falls.

Her parents preceded her in death as well as Auntie Sharon, step father, Sam; Uncle Rodney; and grandparents, Violet and Leander Geffrey.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be contributed to Valerie's Go Fund Me Account or Venmo (Atoily Libra) to help with expenses.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
