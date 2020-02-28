|
Valerie Benz
A change has been made for the services of Valerie Benz, as well as a correction on the username for the Go Fund Me and Venmo account to help with funeral expenses.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing or public visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be contributed to Valerie's Go Fund Me Account or Venmo (@OilyLibra).
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020