Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Valerie Benz

Valerie Benz
Valerie Benz

A change has been made for the services of Valerie Benz, as well as a correction on the username for the Go Fund Me and Venmo account to help with funeral expenses.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing or public visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be contributed to Valerie's Go Fund Me Account or Venmo (@OilyLibra).

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
