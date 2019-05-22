Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Great Falls Elk Lodge
500 1st Ave South
View Map
Vanessa E. Fitzgerald Obituary
Vanessa E. Fitzgerald

Great Falls - Vanessa E. Fitzgerald, age 18, passed away from injuries in an automobile accident on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born August 7, 2000, in Great Falls, to Mark and Jenny (Cummins) Fitzgerald. She was a 2018 graduate of Paris Gibson Alternative High School. She worked as a manager at Taco Bell. Vanessa loved hanging out with friends and family, spending time with her sisters and taking care of her precious baby Karoline (Care Bear). Vanessa had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by both her parents; Stepmother, Tammy Fitzgerald, and Stepfather Zac Estes; Daughter Karoline; Grandparents, Gaylon and Evelyn Cracraft; Eight sisters, Tasha Cummins; Cassandra (Cassie) Fitzgerald; Mercedes Fitzgerald; McKenzie Fitzgerald; Julia Fitzgerald; Karlee Fitzgerald; Eva Sereday; Jada Sereday; Amanda Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Vanessa touched are invited to attend a celebration of life at CROXFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1307 Central Avenue, Great Falls at 11:00am on Friday, May 24, 2019. Immediately following the service, we will gather at the Great Falls Elk Lodge, 500 1st Ave South, to reminisce, grieve and support each other.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019
