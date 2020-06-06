Veda Barrick
Lewistown - Veda Eleanor Barrick 88, formerly of Hobson and Moccasin, died early Saturday morning May 30th, 2020 in Lewistown at the Central Montana Health & Rehab Center.
Memorial Graveside Services for Veda E. Barrick will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Philbrook Cemetery west of Hobson. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. A lunch reception will be held in the outdoor pavilion at Tall Boys in Hobson following the services.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 14, 2020.