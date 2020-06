Veda BarrickLewistown - Veda Eleanor Barrick 88, formerly of Hobson and Moccasin, died early Saturday morning May 30th, 2020 in Lewistown at the Central Montana Health & Rehab Center.Memorial Graveside Services for Veda E. Barrick will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Philbrook Cemetery west of Hobson. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. A lunch reception will be held in the outdoor pavilion at Tall Boys in Hobson following the services.Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com