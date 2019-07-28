|
Vera Eleanor Reynolds
Great Falls, MT. - Vera Eleanor Reynolds (91) of Great Falls, MT passed peacefully July 2, 2019.
She was born the oldest of 4, August 11, 1927 to Alma and Harry White in Bowbells, ND.
She played the clarinet in the Cutbank High School marching band, and after graduation in 1945 sold it for a ticket to California. When she came back she started working for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company where she met and married John H. Reynolds in 1948. They had two children Linda Louise Reynolds and John Bruce Reynolds.
They moved to Great Falls in 1952 where she worked at the Elmore Hotel as a desk clerk and with her daughter at the Gas lamp Café.
Their marriage ended in 1962 and she married Martin (Bill) Gunderson in 1969. They divorced in 1974 and she moved to Elk Grove, CA. She worked at the country club and various other jobs.
Wanting to be close to her grandchildren she moved back to Great Falls in 1988 and worked at The Family Affair Restaurant until she retired. She had a fondness for Wendy's and driving her many friends to hair appointments and shopping errands.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alma and Harry White, brothers Warren Leroy White (Red), Avis Virgil White (Chubby), LaVern Harry White (Buzz) and daughter-in-law Kim Varty Reynolds.
She is survived by her children John Bruce Reynolds, and Linda Louise Reynolds; grandchildren Cody John Reynolds, Dustin Cole Reynolds (Claudia) and Janna Jenelle Reynolds (Joshua Frank), and great grandchildren Ryder John Frank and Jasper Marshall Frank.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 28, 2019