|
|
Vera M. Pilgeram
GREAT FALLS - Vera Marjorie Tax Pilgeram, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Vera was born July 5, 1924 to Carl and Agnes Tax in Medicine Lake, MT. She grew up with 7 sisters, 2 brothers and enjoyed an active outdoor life. At 15, she stayed home for a year to help with the newest member to the family. Vera loved kids and decided to continue her education at the College of Great Falls, graduating with a two year teaching degree. She was immediately hired by the Medicine Lake school system and taught first grade. Adventure called - Vera moved to San Bernardino CA, to teach first grade.
She met her future husband, Don, at a dance in Eden while visiting her sister. They were married in August, 1954, and lived on their ranch in Eden. Together, they raised cattle, dairy cattle, and chickens.
Vera loved her flowers and garden, and was known for her beautiful oil & acrylic paintings, excellent baking skills - cinnamon rolls, cookies, breads and cakes, and cake decorating and her fantastic singing voice.
Vera and Don raised three children, Carla, Fred and Carmen. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and Ladies Home Demonstration.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don and son, Fred.
Vera is survived by daughters, Carla (Larry) Blanchard and Carmen (Greg) Bohn; sisters, Loyce Howard, Kathleen (Maurice) Driscoll, and Janice (Paul) Andrilenas: grandsons, Cody (Tami) Blanchard, Chris (Selena) Blanchard, Cade (Patricia) Blanchard, Cord (Kayla) Blanchard, Mitchell Bohn and C.J. Bohn; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Arabelle Blanchard, Wyatt Manolis, Zoe, Holly, and Everett Blanchard, and Neil and Emberly Blanchard.
A rosary will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m., both at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the memorial service at Red Butte Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019