Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1410 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Pilgeram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera M. Pilgeram


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera M. Pilgeram Obituary
Vera M. Pilgeram

GREAT FALLS - Vera Marjorie Tax Pilgeram, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Vera was born July 5, 1924 to Carl and Agnes Tax in Medicine Lake, MT. She grew up with 7 sisters, 2 brothers and enjoyed an active outdoor life. At 15, she stayed home for a year to help with the newest member to the family. Vera loved kids and decided to continue her education at the College of Great Falls, graduating with a two year teaching degree. She was immediately hired by the Medicine Lake school system and taught first grade. Adventure called - Vera moved to San Bernardino CA, to teach first grade.

She met her future husband, Don, at a dance in Eden while visiting her sister. They were married in August, 1954, and lived on their ranch in Eden. Together, they raised cattle, dairy cattle, and chickens.

Vera loved her flowers and garden, and was known for her beautiful oil & acrylic paintings, excellent baking skills - cinnamon rolls, cookies, breads and cakes, and cake decorating and her fantastic singing voice.

Vera and Don raised three children, Carla, Fred and Carmen. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and Ladies Home Demonstration.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don and son, Fred.

Vera is survived by daughters, Carla (Larry) Blanchard and Carmen (Greg) Bohn; sisters, Loyce Howard, Kathleen (Maurice) Driscoll, and Janice (Paul) Andrilenas: grandsons, Cody (Tami) Blanchard, Chris (Selena) Blanchard, Cade (Patricia) Blanchard, Cord (Kayla) Blanchard, Mitchell Bohn and C.J. Bohn; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Arabelle Blanchard, Wyatt Manolis, Zoe, Holly, and Everett Blanchard, and Neil and Emberly Blanchard.

A rosary will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m., both at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow the memorial service at Red Butte Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now