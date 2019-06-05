|
Vern Sand
Fairfield - Vernon Sand, 80, of Fairfield, passed away on June 3, 2019 just five short weeks after his beloved wife, Lenora. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Fairfield.
Born April 20, 1939 to Arne and Edna Beck Sand in Great Falls, Vern was raised on the Crow Bench, graduating from Simms High School in 1957, where he set a state record in long distance running. He joined the Army Reserves, serving as a combat engineer. He received a Bachelors' degree from ASU (summa cum laude) and an Associates from Devry and Phoenix College. In 1960 he married Hazel Tessman, and although this union ended in divorce, they were blessed with two children. In 1977 he married Edith Lenora Posey, remaining together until her passing.
Vern was a semi-conductor quality engineer, working in Chicago, Texas and Arizona, but returning to his Montana roots in retirement. During his work years he was employed by GE, Intel, Goodyear Aerospace, Honeywell and Texas Instruments. At his leisure he enjoyed golf, collecting guns, and tractors.
He will be greatly missed by his son, Ryan Sand; daughter, Pamela Dews; stepdaughter, Paula Hodsdon; sister, Patty Moyer; brothers, Calvin Sand and Darrell Sand; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those who preceded him in death include his wife, Lenora; his parents; brothers, Arne Sand Jr and Larry Sand.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019