Verna Hansen, age 92, passed from this life on December 1, 2020 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Verna was born in Harvard, Nebraska in 1928 and lived in rural Nebraska most of her early life. After graduating from Chadron (Nebraska) State Teachers College in 1966, Verna moved to Great Falls, where she worked as a teacher-librarian for 20 years. Always an avid gardener, Verna was a member of the Rainbow Garden Club and Life Members Garden Club. She was also an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene, and she did a great deal of volunteer work. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Marlin, to whom she was married for nearly 60 years. Verna is survived by her daughter, Helen Kleiner, her granddaughter, Jill DiGrazio, and her great-granddaughters, Juliette and Jillian DiGrazio, all of Millington, New Jersey. The family wishes to thank Dr. Warr, his assistant, Patsy, and the rest of the staff at Great Falls Clinic for the personal attention that Verna received throughout her long illness, and to thank, also, the kind and caring nurses at Peace Hospice. Given current conditions, no funeral will be held.









