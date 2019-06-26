|
|
Verna N. Stott
Choteau - Verna Nadine Stott was born to Chesta Florence and Alonzo Dewey Huffman on March 20, 1927, in Choteau, Montana. She passed away in Choteau on June 24, 2019. She was the oldest of two children.
Verna attended Choteau schools through 9th grade. At that time, her family moved to Vallejo, California, where she continued high school and worked after school at the Naval shipyards during WWII.
In 1944, a high school friend from Bynum knocked on her family's door, and their courtship continued. Harry Venoy Stott had reentered her life. They were married at Luke Field in Arizona after mom graduated from Vallejo High School. They traveled during their first year of marriage, as Dad was stationed numerous places on the west coast with the Army Air Corps.
Following Dad's army obligation, they moved to Bynum, where they became farmers. After the shock of being a farmer's wife, Verna pitched in and worked hand in hand with Dad. Even if she was needed to help in the fields, she always had a good meal on the table and kept our home neat and clean.
Verna really enjoyed music and was a very good violinist. She and her parents played music for country dances which were very popular during her younger years. She had a wonderful soprano voice and sang at many activities. Mom's music abilities continued to her family, and she made sure all her children had a love of music.
Verna was active in 4-H clubs at different times in her life, and helped many young women learn to cook and sew, budget, keep house and garden.
Family time was extra important for Verna. Playing cards and other activities with her grand children was much anticipated. One year she held a "gram's camp" for all the grandchildren. She planned activities and kept everyone happy and involved for the week. She enjoyed camping with her family and taking trips. Glacier Park was a favorite week long vacation.
Verna served in numerous positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her devotion to Relief Society and her compassion for others was paramount to helping those who were struggling with life's challenges. Verna was good at listening and helping younger women who were working to meet and overcome their challenges. Lifelong friendships were born from this service. Verna was also an avid genealogist. She was fascinated with tracing her ancestors and finding where she came from. She was proud of her Mayflower heritage.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Chesta and Dewey Huffman; and her husband, Harry V. Stott. Surviving her are her children: Virginia (Mike) Rivenes, Butte, MT; Alice Croxford, Idaho Falls, ID; Thomas (Colleen) Stott, Fort Shaw, MT; April (Brent) Mecham, Sugar Land, TX; and one sister: Marlene (Al) Mekenney, Boothwyn, PA. She is also survived by over 80 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29th at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Choteau with Burial to follow at the Choteau Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 26, 2019