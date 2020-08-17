1/1
Vernon Edwin "Bud" Olson
1930 - 2020
Vernon Edwin "Bud" Olson

Vernon Edwin "Bud" Olson was born November 23, 1930 in Belt Montana to Edwin & Otillie Olson.

He died late Monday 07/27/20 at 11:00pm at his home on Camano Island WA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Olson and Otillie Olson. Also, his brothers, Paul Olson, Norman Olson and Myron Olson, Sister Helen Shanahan. He is survived by his wife, Frances Olson; Sister: Evelyn Lloyd; Children: Michael Olson, Steve Olson (Ingrid), Stacy Parks (Randy), Tina Scroggins, Steven Lage (Tanya); Grandchildren: Taylor, Peyton, Jordan, Natalie, Connor, Anika, Mia, Ella & Leni.

Bud joined the Navy on March 15, 1951 and served his time at the submarine base on Oahu HI. After the service he returned to Great Falls Montana until 1969 and then made his way to Bellevue Washington and started his long career in Banking and Financing. Bud was a funny and charismatic guy who was full of funny sayings. He always made us laugh and smile. All of us kids talked about making a coffee table book with the sayings someday.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

