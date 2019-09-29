Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Vernon J. Gusick


1929 - 2019
Vernon J. Gusick Obituary
Vernon J. Gusick

Great Falls - Vernon J. Gusick, 90, of Bozeman, passed away on September 6, 2019.

Visitation and a gathering of family and friends will take place at Schnider Funeral Home's Hospitality Room (1510 13th Street South) at 11:30 a.m. on October 2, 2019.

Vernon was born in Great Falls on August 11, 1929. He attended school at Four Corners Grade School, Highwood School, and then for senior year, attended and graduated from St. Mary's High School. He later went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps.

In July of 2003, Vernon's wife, Virginia Gusick, passed away. They were married for 41 years.

He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Poffenroth of Spokane, WA, and Scharlene Schroetlin of Fernley, NV; brother, Ron "Tyke" Gusick of Black Eagle; nieces, Tanna Schroetlin of Great Fals, Laurie Salyards of Spokane, Bambi Holland of Great Falls, Kimberly Burdick of Fort Benton; nephews, Marty (Kerry Schei) Gusick of Great Falls, Mike Salyards of Spokane, Trent Schroetlin of Fernley, NV, Charles Smith of Sun Prarie; step-grandson, Rich (Debra) Lanning of Gig Harbor, WA; and numerous cousins.

Vernon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
