Victor John Struss
Great Falls - Victor John Struss was born on July 26, 1955 in Conrad, MT to Robert and Drusilla Struss. A celebration of Life is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:30 at the Northwest Family Fellowship located at 300 23rd Ave. N.E., Great Falls, MT.
John loved Montana and was an entrepreneur, collecting and selling vintage clothing, jewelry, and antiques. John also loved the New England Patriots and often would have a friendly discussion with friends who favored other teams. John was a kind and gentle person who will be dearly missed.
He was one of five children and is survived by three. Sisters, Nila Fortin of Vernon, FL and Melody Claridge of Spokane, WA; brother, Rodney Struss of Great Falls/ Dearborn, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020