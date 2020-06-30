Victor Perkins



Retired rancher and cattle hauler Victor Charles Perkins, 79, died on June 27, 2020, at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau of injuries sustained when a small farm tractor rolled over him on his Boneyard Coulee Ranch west of Bynum.



The family is holding an outdoor drive-in memorial service on July 3 on the ranch. For details about the service, call 590-1644.



Vic was born in Great Falls on Dec. 1, 1940, to Ira and Evelyn (Campbell) Perkins. He grew up on the Ira Perkins and Sons Ranch Inc. at Bynum, where he attended Bynum Elementary School and graduated from Choteau High School in 1959.



After high school, he attended one year at the University of Montana in Missoula. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving until 1963. As a member of the 101st Airborne Division, he was a paratrooper, platoon armorer and radio man. He loved to tell stories about his years in the service. He remembered having all his gear packed and waiting in the barracks for the word that the Army was being deployed to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. He was among the soldiers President Kennedy deployed to Mississippi in 1962 to keep peace while James Meredith became the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi.



On July 31, 1964, he married Phyllis Marie Thompson of Brady in old Great Falls Deaconess Hospital chapel, where they moved the ceremony after his mother came down with pneumonia.



He and his family raised cattle and sheep, hayed and farmed and trucked cattle commercially. In 1997, the family ranch split, and Vic and Phyllis moved to west Bynum.



Vic served as the Bynum representative on the Choteau school board from April 1984 to April 1990 and routinely volunteered at Bynum Elementary School.



Vic enjoyed collecting historic rifles and flying his 1946 J3 Piper Cub. He played the trumpet with the Choteau and Great Falls community bands. He also played saxophone and guitar.



He is survived by his wife; his daughters, Melody (Jeff) Martinsen of Choteau, Lori (Brent) Salmond of Forsyth and Natalie (Matt) Stern of Missoula; his grandsons, Elliot (Ashley) Salmond and Emmet Salmond of Forsyth and Madison Martinsen of Choteau; and his great-granddaughter, Elayna Salmond of Forsyth; his brothers, Earl (Dorothy) Perkins of Pendroy and Stanley (Gloria) Perkins of Great Falls; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Miller.



Cremation has taken place under the direction of the Gorder Jensen Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Choteau Community Band, P.O. Box 320, Choteau, MT 59422; the Choteau American Legion, P.O. Box 151, Choteau, MT 59422; or the Bright Eyes Animal Shelter, 175 State Highway 221, Choteau, MT 59422.









