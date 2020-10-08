Victor R. Johnson
Chester - Victor Raymond Johnson, 97, passed October 6, 2020. Vic was born December 1, 1922 to Marie and Arthur Johnson on the family farm north of Joplin where he lived until his death. Early education was received at Meldrum school. At 18 he joined the CCC until returning home, where he joined his brother-in-law, Cliff Hattleberg, to maintain the family farm until 1945. He was a proud member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Joplin.
He will be best known for his monuments of hand-picked rock piles and keeping his surroundings meticulously clean by way of motorcycle and later, 4 wheeler. Fishing at local ponds and a memorable fishing trip to Reindeer lake with sister, Jean, and brother-in-law, Dan Marsich, brought him great joy. He was an avid supporter of local school basketball. He also enjoyed time visiting with neighbors, Richard Laird, Herb Poetzel, Les Mlinar, Tom Graff, and cousin, Pearl Cicon. At family gatherings he enjoyed winning at board games and cards. In more recent years holidays were spent in the company of nephew, Art, and Patty Johnson's family and niece, Judy Solomon, and family. About 20 years ago he took up golfing in the family pasture golf course. Vic was proud never to have married (or attended one) but cared for his mother until her passing in 1989.
Preceded in death by parents, Marie and Arthur; brothers, Arthur, Maynard and Paul; and sisters, Jenny, Lillian, Ellen, Julia, and Jean. Survivors include sister, Doris Humphries of Gainesville, GA; cousin, Pearl Cicon of Chester; innumerable nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great niece and nephews.
Graveside memorial services will be held at the Chester Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, at 2pm. Public viewing at Rockman Funeral Chapel will be prior to the service 11 am to 1 pm.
Condolences can be made to Vic's memorial page at www.asperfh.com
.