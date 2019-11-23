Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Center
4700 10th Ave. South
Great Falls, MT
Vikki Lee Speck


1967 - 2019
Vikki Lee Speck Obituary
Vikki Lee Speck

Great Falls - Vikki Lee Speck, 52, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. Vikki was born March 1, 1967 in Great Falls, MT to Roy and Thelma Speck.

She was the youngest of two children. Vikki graduated from GFHS in 1985. She later attended The University of Great Falls and earned a bachelors degree in criminal justice. She worked as a paralegal at a local law firm while raising two children. She had a laugh that made people smile. She loved her doggies, Callie and Spud, very much.

She is survived by the love her life Mike Price; her mother, Thelma Speck; daughter, Tiffany Marsh; son, Branden Miesmer; as well as four grandchildren. We will miss you so much, love you. The celebration of life will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2pm at the Faith Center, 4700 10th Ave. South, Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
