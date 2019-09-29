|
|
Vincent "Scott" Cross
Black Eagle - Vincent "Scott" Cross, 58, of Black Eagle, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room with a toast to Scott following at the Alumni Club.
Scott was born on April 17, 1961, in Great Falls, Montana to Marvin and Judy Cross.
He loved being in nature, animals (not doves), music, and watching "You Tube Tai-Chi" for hours.
Scott is survived by his son, Trenton (Breanna) Cross of Missoula; sister, Teresa Hutchison of Billings; and all the animals he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019