Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent "Scott" Cross


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent "Scott" Cross Obituary
Vincent "Scott" Cross

Black Eagle - Vincent "Scott" Cross, 58, of Black Eagle, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room with a toast to Scott following at the Alumni Club.

Scott was born on April 17, 1961, in Great Falls, Montana to Marvin and Judy Cross.

He loved being in nature, animals (not doves), music, and watching "You Tube Tai-Chi" for hours.

Scott is survived by his son, Trenton (Breanna) Cross of Missoula; sister, Teresa Hutchison of Billings; and all the animals he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now