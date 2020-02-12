|
Viola Eyre (Williams) Stahlecker
Great Falls - Viola Eyre (Williams) Stahlecker, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Viola was born in Great Falls on June 19, 1924, and lived in Great Falls her entire life. She attended Great Falls Public Schools, graduating as class valedictorian in 1942 before attending the College of Great Falls. She married Edward Stahlecker, the young guy from down the alley, on September 20, 1947.
Viola was the secretary at Victory Construction during the building of Malmstrom AFB; she was the bookkeeper/office manager at Pappin Construction Company; and worked as an administrative secretary in the Great Falls Public Schools for 26 years, including 15 years as the administrative secretary to the Superintendent of Schools.
Viola was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, serving as a church school teacher, choir member, vestry member, junior and senior warden, newsletter editor and altar guild member. She was active in the GFHS class of '42 reunion committee and activities. She was also a member of the Great Falls Business and Professional Women. She enjoyed growing roses, reading, music, and newsletter writing.
Viola is survived by her daughter, Lynn Jensen of Billings; grandchildren, Dawn Jensen (Scott) Kennedy of Spearfish, SD; Jeff (Elissa) Jensen of Glen Echo, MD in addition to amazing great-grandchildren Alison Kennedy and Reed Jensen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viola was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward; her parents; sisters, Katie Bartelt, Ruth Cloonan, and Fanny Gordon; brother, Walter Williams; and son, James Stahlecker, PhD.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Viola's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation located at 600 3rd Avenue North in Great Falls. Memorials may be made to The Church of the Incarnational Memorial Foundation; Episcopal Relief and Development, PO Box 7058, Merrifield, VA, 22116; Peace Hospice, 2600 15th Avenue South, Great Falls, 59405; or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020