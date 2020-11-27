1/1
Violet V. Cranmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet V. Cranmer

Great Falls - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Violet V. Cranmer, 88, left this world too soon due to complications of Covid-19. She passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, November 23, 2020, at a local hospital under the loving care of the 5th floor nursing staff. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.

A celebration of her life and burial of ashes alongside her beloved husband, will take place in the Flathead Valley at a later date when it is safe to do so. Service details will follow at that time.

Violet was a resident of Park Place in Great Falls for the past six years. Everyone who knew her loved her, and she will be greatly missed. She was a hugger and loved to be around other people. She enjoyed doing puzzles with her daughter Dora, playing bingo, doing crafts, and other activities at the nursing home. She was an accomplished crochet artist for many years, making handmade gifts for family and friends.

Violet and her twin sister, Viola, were born on August 20, 1932, to Julious O. and Elsie B. Wilson near Leroy, MT. She grew up as one of the middle siblings in her very large family. She not only helped with the younger ones, but also helped her father in the fields and on the farm. Her formal education ended after 8th grade as she was needed at home.

She met the love of her life, James Cranmer in Whitefish, and married him May 18, 1950. They raised three daughters, and were together for nearly 67 years before he passed away in 2017.

Violet is survived by her daughters, Dora (Steve) White of Great Falls, Grace (Charles) Crowder of LaGrange GA, and Ruth Baker of Lincoln, MT; sisters, Gloria Carter of Lakeside, MT and Mary Potter of Glasgow, MT; brother, Ivan (Elsie) Wilson of Great Falls, MT; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Margaret Gorman, Katy Logan, and Viola Wilson; brothers, Allen R. Wilson, Lowell Davis, Adam "Al" Christie; and granddaughter, Amanda Baker.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved