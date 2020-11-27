Violet V. Cranmer
Great Falls - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Violet V. Cranmer, 88, left this world too soon due to complications of Covid-19. She passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, November 23, 2020, at a local hospital under the loving care of the 5th floor nursing staff. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.
A celebration of her life and burial of ashes alongside her beloved husband, will take place in the Flathead Valley at a later date when it is safe to do so. Service details will follow at that time.
Violet was a resident of Park Place in Great Falls for the past six years. Everyone who knew her loved her, and she will be greatly missed. She was a hugger and loved to be around other people. She enjoyed doing puzzles with her daughter Dora, playing bingo, doing crafts, and other activities at the nursing home. She was an accomplished crochet artist for many years, making handmade gifts for family and friends.
Violet and her twin sister, Viola, were born on August 20, 1932, to Julious O. and Elsie B. Wilson near Leroy, MT. She grew up as one of the middle siblings in her very large family. She not only helped with the younger ones, but also helped her father in the fields and on the farm. Her formal education ended after 8th grade as she was needed at home.
She met the love of her life, James Cranmer in Whitefish, and married him May 18, 1950. They raised three daughters, and were together for nearly 67 years before he passed away in 2017.
Violet is survived by her daughters, Dora (Steve) White of Great Falls, Grace (Charles) Crowder of LaGrange GA, and Ruth Baker of Lincoln, MT; sisters, Gloria Carter of Lakeside, MT and Mary Potter of Glasgow, MT; brother, Ivan (Elsie) Wilson of Great Falls, MT; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Margaret Gorman, Katy Logan, and Viola Wilson; brothers, Allen R. Wilson, Lowell Davis, Adam "Al" Christie; and granddaughter, Amanda Baker.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.