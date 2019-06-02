|
Virgil Alme
Westminster - Virgil Alme, 83, Westminster, CO, formerly of Great Falls, died May 28, 2019 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born October 16, 1935 in Minot, ND to Fred Alme and Evelyn Melhouse Alme. He graduated from Minot High School, Minot State Teacher's College (now MSU) and ND State University, receiving his Masters in Mathematics Education. He also attended a summer at MT State University and at the University of MT.
He loved his country, and in 1959, he served on active duty in the US Army Critical Skill Program. That same year he married Elizabeth Ronholm and they lived in Great Falls, MT where he was employed as a math teacher. His career in education also included graduate assistant at NDSU; college staff member at Western MT College (now UM Dillon) where for two years he was chairman of the MT School-College Relations Committee; school superintendent in Victor; state employment/training officer in Helena; and state boys school Education Director in Miles City. He retired from MT state government and moved to Sherman, TX in 1990 where he was employed in criminal justice, and in 1993 relocated to the Denver area.
His community involvement included church council member in Dillon; Little League basketball and baseball coach, Boy Scout leader and Sunday school superintendent in Helena; and church council member and local hospital advisory board member in Miles City. While in Denver, he was active in Parkinson Association of the Rockies where he served as an officer and a member of the board of directors.
He deeply loved his family/friends, was always there for them, and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know people. He was a hard worker who could fix anything, loved history, games, sports and a good joke, and spent his career helping others.
Survivors: beloved wife, Elizabeth; sons, Kent (Amy) of Phoenix, AZ, Kurt (Sandra) of Billings, MT; four grandchildren; sister Videll Nordmark of Superior, CO; and many dear nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 am, June 17 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 1305 W 10th Ave., Broomfield, CO. Please visit inmemoriamservices.com for further details.
Memorial contributions can be made to Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, PO Box 80807, Billings, MT 59108, 406-656-8772.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 2, 2019