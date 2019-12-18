|
|
Virginia Edmonds
Havre - Virginia Mae Edmonds 82 passed away at the Timber Creek Village in Havre on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Memorials may be sent to Marlys Myers at P.O. Box 567, Big Sandy, MT 59520. Funds will go towards crafts at Timber Creek Village or a . Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Virginia's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Virginia was born on September 15, 1937 in Hardin, Montana to Henry Steinmetz and Helen Pitch Steinmetz. She was one of nine children, growing up on a sugar beet farm near Park City. Her brother Pete said he had many friends, mostly because they wanted to meet Virginia. Shortly after graduating from high school Virginia moved to Great Falls, MT where she married Melvin Mattingly. Together they had a son, Kirk Mattingly. They divorced a few years later. In 1963 Virginia married Ramon Edmonds. They moved to Havre, MT and had three children, Marlys, Shaini and Garrett. Virginia found great enjoyment providing daycare for several years. Those children became part of her family, several of which came to honor her at her 60th birthday party. Virginia was a strong Christian woman who shared her love of God with everyone. She enjoyed getting together with family to craft or go shopping. She was an excellent baker, famous for turning simple things into something incredible. Her favorite time of year was Christmas when she would spend a month decorating her home. When she was finished it looked like a picture out of Country Living magazine with fresh tree boughs everywhere and a large table filled with cookies. During their retirement years, Ray and Virginia spent most of the time at their cabin on Sun River. They both loved the mountains and the friends they had there.
Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband Ramon and her sister Delores Heimbichner.
She is survived by her children, Kirk (Christa) Mattingly of Choteau, Marlys (Larry) Myers of Big Sandy, Shaini (David) Van Wyk of Helena, & Garrett (Terah) Edmonds of Havre; her siblings, Dorothy Sitzman, Lorna Kappel, Ronnie Steinmetz, Fred Steinmetz, Pete Steinmetz, Sharon Schrumpf, and Corrine Wright.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019