Virginia F. Pedro
Great Falls - Virginia Frances Pedro passed into the Lord's loving hands on August 18, 2020, with her daughter, Lani, by her side. She joins her beloved husband, Steve, who passed in 2017. They are now together forever.
Virginia was born in the Great Falls Columbus Hospital on June 30, 1929, to Andrew and Anna (Smerker) Gondeiro of Waltham. She attended school through the eighth grade in Waltham, where the teacher had to make coal fires to heat the school. Travel to and from school was a big challenge in the winter due to weather conditions, but Virginia liked school.
Young Virginia grew up fast as she not only had to take care of younger siblings, but help her Mom cook and do housework. Harvest was an especially busy time with meal preparation and cleanup going on from well before sunrise until way after dark. This work ethic, steadfastness, and caring for others became a theme throughout her life.
She attended high school in Great Falls by working and babysitting at a private residence for room and board, with only occasional trips back to the family in Waltham. Virginia graduated from Great Falls High School in 1947, and then attended Great Falls Commercial College. She began work in a doctor's office in Great Falls, and met Steve Pedro, who was in the military at the time. This was the beginning of their 64 years together.
Steve and Virginia were married on July 3, 1954, in Great Falls. Two weeks later, Steve was sent to Guam for a year. After Guam, many different military moves took them to Florida, Arizona, California, Japan, Washington, and then finally back to Great Falls. Upon their return, Virginia went to work in the business office at Columbus Hospital where she stayed until her retirement in 1990, as the Secretary of Nursing Services.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Danny) Miller of Great Falls and Lei Lani (Bob) Jolliffe of Soldotna, Alaska; son, Steve (Judy) of Great Falls; brothers, Glen and Dick and sister, Darlene (Hugh) all of Great Falls; as well as six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She joins her husband, Steve; parents; and a brother, Don.
Virginia was a member of Catholic Daughters and took part in many church activities for most of her life. Other activities included the American Business Women and the College Guild. Her interests included travel, gardening, and baking; her passion, though, was her grandkids.
She was a compassionate, loving soul whose kindness was only matched by her concern and thoughtfulness for others. You never went hungry at her house, and she would make whatever you wanted any time day or night. You always felt welcome and safe in her presence. This void will never be filled, and she will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Due to COVID-19 a reception for family and friends will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
