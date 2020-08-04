Virginia Landers
Great Falls - Virginia D. Landers, 92, of Great Falls passed away on July 29, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on THURSDAY, August 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive, MT with Rev. Avis Anderson officiating. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Virginia was born on November 19, 1927 in St. Cloud, MN to Leslie and Augusta (Larson) Crooks. The growing family would soon move to Red Lodge, MT, where Virginia spent her formative years, eventually graduating from The Carbon County High School in 1945, earning awards for both perfect attendance and outstanding penmanship. She then attended the Billings Polytechnic Institute. After completing school at Billings Polytechnic Institute, she returned to Red Lodge and worked for the telephone company. While she was working there, her boyfriend asked Les to take care of Virginia while he went back to college. According to Virginia, "Les took great care of me"! And so a great love story was born. She married C. Leslie Landers, the love of her life, on September 27, 1947 in Butte, Montana. The young couple would eventually move to Glendive, MT and raise a family together. It was here that she worked as an administrative assistant at Dawson County High School. After Les's death in 1993, Virginia moved to Great Falls in 1994 to be closer to her daughter and family.
She was a woman with a passion for family but also found the time to play golf. She was the woman's champion, for many years, at the Cottonwood Country Club. When not stacking up championships at the golf course she could be found sewing, scrapbooking, or solving crossword puzzles.
Many will miss her and grieve her loss, but especially her daughters, Gaylene (Roger) Munson, and Virginia (Rick) Blevins; her beloved grandchildren, Trent (Kim) Munson, HollyDee (Eddie) Garcia, Mac (Mimi) Blevins, Sarah (JJ) Bittner, and Caitlin Blevins; great-grandchildren, Brody Bittner, Paige Bittner, Callie Bittner, Cameron Bittner, Tevin Archuleta, Tyus Archuleta, Elijah Archuleta, and AnnaLyse Flynn Munson; great-great-grandchild, Brixton Archuleta; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She now goes on to join her husband, C. Leslie Landers; parents, Leslie and Augusta Crooks; brother, Ronald Crooks; and sister, Darleen Eaton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Intermountain Children's Home; Attn: Terry Chaney; 500 S Lamborn; Helena,Mt. 59601. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
.