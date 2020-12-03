1/2
Virginia Stetson Nelson
Virginia Stetson Nelson

Virginia Stetson Nelson of Augusta and Great Falls, MT died of natural causes (complicated by Covid-19) on November 20, 2020 at a care facility in Happy Valley, OR. She was 90 years old. Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts in 1930 to C. Hazen and Alice Stetson, she moved with her family to Presque Isle, Maine where she completed high school. She then graduated from Simmons College in Boston, MA in 1952 with a degree in Library Science. Virginia came to Great Falls, MT for a visit and spent the rest of her life living in Montana until a few years ago, when she moved to Oregon to be near her children. After marrying Elliott Gilmore in 1953, she was employed as a reference librarian at the Great Falls Public Library. When her husband was transferred to Helena, she worked as assistant librarian at the Montana State Historical Library. When her children grew older, Virginia was employed by the University of Montana as librarian of the MBA program at Malmstrom Air Force Base. After the end of her first marriage, Virginia returned to college, earning a Master's degree in Education & Counseling from Montana State University. She very much enjoyed her new career of teaching in adult education and counseling. She married John F. Nelson in 1987 and in 1994 they retired to their mountain home West of Augusta, MT. Together they fulfilled their dream of watching the sunrise over the mountains, traveling to see their children and grandchildren, and reading good books until John's passing in March of 2018.

Survivors include her children, Kim Gilmore and David Gilmore (wife Diane) of Portland, Oregon, granddaughter Kayla Rosander (husband Nathan) and great grandson Cole of Great Falls, MT. John Nelson's four daughters: Tia Nelson (husband Derek Brown), Patricia Nelson, Christina Nye (husband Scott), and Diana Lawson (husband Mark). Also surviving are John's grandchildren Luke, Kurt, Ben, Patrick, Abby, Maddie, and Joe. Virginia is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and James Munkres of Lexington, MA, and her brother and sister-in-law Charles and Eleanor Stetson of Hooksett, New Hampshire, and cherished nieces and nephews and their children.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life and scattering of ashes alongside her beloved husband will take place in Montana at a later date when it is safe to do so.

Memorials may be given by check to the Cascade County Meals on Wheels program at 1620 12th Ave No. Great Falls, MT. 59405

Condolences for the family can be sent to Dave Gilmore at 15808 SE Hawk Court, Portland, OR. 97236 or dgilmore@kghospitality.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
