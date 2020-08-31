1/
Virginia "Ginger" Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginger" Weiss

Great Falls - age 79 of Great Falls passed away August 30, 2020. Viewing will be at 5 p.m. with a vigil to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 201 44th Street in Great Falls. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4th at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. A reception will follow the Mass at the family home. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virginia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT 59602
(406) 442-8520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved