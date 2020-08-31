Virginia "Ginger" Weiss
Great Falls - age 79 of Great Falls passed away August 30, 2020. Viewing will be at 5 p.m. with a vigil to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 201 44th Street in Great Falls. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4th at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. A reception will follow the Mass at the family home. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society
. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com
to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virginia.