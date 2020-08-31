Virginia "Ginger" Weiss
Great Falls -
Virginia "Ginger" Rose (Annalora) Weiss was born to Samuel and Ruby (Bovee) Annalora on June 12, 1941 in Miles City MT. She was the eldest of 4 siblings.
Ginger attended Sacred Heart Elementary and High School, graduating in 1959.
Ginger married Joseph Lee Weiss, Jr on February 24, 1962 at Sacred Heart Church in Miles City. They had three children Julie Catherine, Jill Ann, and Brian Joseph. They left Miles City in 1966, lived for a time in Salt Lake City, UT and then moved to Great Falls in 1967, where they've made their home since.
Ginger loved to visit, she could always tell a good story, and she especially liked to laugh. She enjoyed spending time with her family and extended family. Ginger was a good cook and hosted many holiday gatherings. Music was always an important part of her life, whether it was singing with her siblings for family occasions, with the Holy Spirt Church choir, or as a founding member of the Great Falls Chapter of Sweet Adelines.
She and Joe spent many summers fishing and camping with family on the Madison River. They traveled around the country in their RV, spending part of each year in Arizona and California.
Ginger is survived by her husband Joe, children: Julie (Andy) Younggren, Jill Boettcher, and Brian Weiss. Grandchildren: Brandelle (Bradley) Delph, Jeremy (Auriana) Younggren, Andrea (Ryken) Wernofsky, and Christina Younggren; Bradly Boettcher and Holly Boettcher; and Kianna Weiss. Great-grandchildren: Adrianna and Kaleb Delph; Keller, Kittson, and Mylina Younggren; and Josephine and Bella Wernofsky. Her brother Terry (Myra) Annalora and sister, Lindy Annalora, one aunt Louise Annalora, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Ruby Annalora, sister Vicki Annalora, and son-in-law Greg Boettcher.
Viewing will be at 5 p.m. with a vigil to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish 201 44th Street in Great Falls. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4th at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. A reception will follow the Mass at the family home. The family requests memorial contributions be made to The American Cancer Society
. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com
to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virginia.