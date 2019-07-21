|
Virginia "Ginny" Zupan
Helena - A promise to her family to live to 100 became perhaps the only one she ever broke when after a brief illness Virginia "Ginny" Zupan died on July 16th at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena at the age of 97.
Born in River Rouge, Michigan in 1922, she was the eldest of seven children. After what she described as an idyllic childhood growing up on the shores of a lake in suburban Detroit where her father moved the family to escape the perils of the inner-city (she was an excellent swimmer and figure skater), she studied to become a registered nurse. Upon graduation she immediately joined the Army Nurse Corps, serving at the end of the war in England and later in Germany, where she met Bill Zupan, a dashing young 1st lieutenant from Montana. Love and marriage ensued. She moved with her new husband to Bozeman where Bill completed his degree and shortly thereafter found herself raising children in the bleak coal-mining Tri-Cities area southeast of Great Falls where Bill had taken the job of superintendent of Centerville School. Eventually the family moved to Great Falls. In middle age, with most of her children out of the house, she returned to work and spent several happy and fulfilling years traveling the state with the Red Cross Bloodmobile. In 1983 she and Bill retired and in 1985 moved to Helena to be closer to some of their children and grandchildren. Bill passed away in 2008 whereupon she became roommates with her oldest daughter, later moving to Son Heaven Assisted Living which was a source of joy and companionship for her until the end. She was an inexhaustible reader. Late in life she took up painting, until her hands betrayed her producing many surprising and remarkably fine works, which she trivialized. A fervent Catholic, she recited numberless rosaries on behalf of her six children, Shan (Joe) Lechtenberg, Aurora, Colorado, Terry (Nancy) Zupan, Great Falls, Kim (Janet) Zupan, Missoula, Dan (Jan) Zupan, (Leavenworth, KS.), Mary Kay Bogumill (Paul) and Laurie Zupan (Helena), her seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Impossible and deeply saddening to attempt to sum up a life in so short a space, we take some comfort in knowing her story will continue in the lives of those she leaves behind, who will attempt with little success to emulate her rich and loving life.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Son Heaven and the team of caregivers at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center for their tender and compassionate care of our Mother in her last years and hours.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24th at Retz Funeral Home Chapel, 316 E. 6th Ave. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, where she will lie beside her husband once again. A reception will be held and announced when set. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Virginia.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 21, 2019